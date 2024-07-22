TIAA Trust National Association Sells 818 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $51,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $48,291,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 88.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,760,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 827,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,719.3% in the fourth quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 800,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 772,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HPE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,793,224. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

