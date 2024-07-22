TIAA Trust National Association Sells 79 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $8.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,071.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,930. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,025.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $972.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $721.51 and a twelve month high of $1,106.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,067.23.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

