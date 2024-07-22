TIAA Trust National Association Sells 64 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Mizuho increased their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.59.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

Marriott International stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.54. The stock had a trading volume of 392,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,020. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

