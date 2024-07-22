TIAA Trust National Association Sells 269 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 51.0% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $203,389,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELV traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $501.54. 389,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,874. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $533.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

