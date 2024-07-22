TIAA Trust National Association Sells 190 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after purchasing an additional 673,243 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after purchasing an additional 834,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.96. 563,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,944. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.