TIAA Trust National Association Sells 130 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,860,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,419,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.62. The company had a trading volume of 775,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

