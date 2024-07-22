TIAA Trust National Association Sells 10,764 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,517,000 after buying an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,490,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $843.51. The stock had a trading volume of 244,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $792.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $851.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

