TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,656 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.97.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.10. 27,069,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,912,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

