TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 7,505 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,878. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

