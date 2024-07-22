TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $209,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $427.56. The stock had a trading volume of 179,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.56. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $443.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.