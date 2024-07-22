TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $209,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:CSL traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $427.56. The stock had a trading volume of 179,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.56. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $443.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.
Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies
In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
