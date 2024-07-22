TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in eBay were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

EBAY traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.