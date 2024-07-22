TIAA Trust National Association Invests $427,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 701.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 254,635 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 28,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,563,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,233. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

