TIAA Trust National Association Has $549,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 94,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,924,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ESS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.79. 347,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,219. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $289.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average of $250.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

