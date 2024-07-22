TIAA Trust National Association Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.73. 8,665,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,333. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $229.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

