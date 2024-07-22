TIAA Trust National Association Has $247,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,268. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $101.83 and a one year high of $154.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

