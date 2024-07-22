TIAA Trust National Association Has $2.91 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $261.63. 551,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.69 and a 200 day moving average of $252.51. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $195.36 and a 52 week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.