TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,247 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,588,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.10. The company had a trading volume of 724,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,093. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $347.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

