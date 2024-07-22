TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $404.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

