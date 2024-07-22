TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 720 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,639. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.