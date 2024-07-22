TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 592 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after buying an additional 648,365 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $19,969,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 609,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 488,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.1 %

KHC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.77. 2,986,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

