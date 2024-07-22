TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 251 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.57. 770,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.00.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

