The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of The Shyft Group worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 548,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 270,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 991,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.88 million, a PE ratio of -1,178.00 and a beta of 1.66. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.