The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,299 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $44,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.76. 1,108,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

