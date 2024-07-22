The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Shares of CI stock opened at $335.84 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.33 and a 200 day moving average of $336.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

