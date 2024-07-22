The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 65,636 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,394,478.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

CG stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,406. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The Carlyle Group's revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 108,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

