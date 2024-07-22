TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TEGNA by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,691 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in TEGNA by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,449,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after purchasing an additional 781,152 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,477,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. 1,890,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

