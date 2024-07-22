TD Securities Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$186.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on L. Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.2 %
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies
In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total transaction of C$227,046.05. Insiders have sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.