TD Securities Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$186.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on L. Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.43.

TSE:L traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$169.01. 157,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,927. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$170.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.15.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total transaction of C$227,046.05. Insiders have sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

