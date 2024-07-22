Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.53.

TPR stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Tapestry by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after buying an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,423,000 after buying an additional 1,167,231 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

