Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $20.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on TALO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Talos Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,072,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,199,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,389,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,065 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.29 and a beta of 1.95. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.