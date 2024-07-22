Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 3.6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.58 and last traded at $37.79. Approximately 493,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,354,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,568.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,958 shares of company stock worth $6,045,792 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 36.1% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Symbotic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,128,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth $984,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.