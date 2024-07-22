Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 283.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,300 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 228,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,576. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

