Suku Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.92 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and approximately $209.62 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.