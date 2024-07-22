StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$6.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVI. TD Securities reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,022.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,404.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

