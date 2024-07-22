StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.97 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -199.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $119,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

