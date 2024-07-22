StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10,209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

