Stifel Nicolaus Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.10.

Shares of TXN opened at $199.10 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.30 and a 200-day moving average of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,204,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

