Stifel Nicolaus Increases Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $192.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.75.

Badger Meter stock opened at $190.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.93. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

