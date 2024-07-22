Stephens Boosts WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $36.00

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAFD. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in WaFd by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in WaFd during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

