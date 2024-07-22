Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NYSE:SCL opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 694,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 5,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 507,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

