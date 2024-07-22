Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
NYSE:SCL opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $96.96.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
