Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,640,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693,951 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up about 2.3% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Stellantis worth $672,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 972,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $832,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stellantis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,532,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after purchasing an additional 548,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,514,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,249,000 after buying an additional 214,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Stellantis stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 7,659,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

