Stelco (TSE:STLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.28

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$66.28 and last traded at C$66.00, with a volume of 197165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLC shares. Cormark cut shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

