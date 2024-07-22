STASIS EURO 1-Day Volume Tops $1.28 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.24 million and $1.28 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

