Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.19. 9,138,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,567,795. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

