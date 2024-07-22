STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 137.10 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

