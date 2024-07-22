SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHYGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,594,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 2,853,487 shares.The stock last traded at $23.51 and had previously closed at $23.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

