Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Down 3.8%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 98,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 381,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $537.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 377.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.