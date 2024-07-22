Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.
WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.
