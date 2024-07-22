Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading Down 3%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.83 and last traded at $34.83. 65,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 868,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,099,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,711,000 after buying an additional 174,157 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,061,000 after buying an additional 854,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,892,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after buying an additional 82,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after buying an additional 281,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,313,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

