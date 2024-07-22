Scotiabank Raises Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $70.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 350.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $3,640,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

