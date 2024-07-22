Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 40,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 129,733 shares.The stock last traded at $24.66 and had previously closed at $24.45.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $799.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 110,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.